Only Rahul can challenge Modi: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that efforts continued till the last minute to make Rahul Gandhi as the president of the grand old party since he is the only one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Gehlot said, “The leadership that Sonia Gandhi ji led for 22 years will always be remembered. We all had requested her in 1998 to take over as the party president otherwise the party will be shattered. She took the challenge in the interest of the Congress party despite having language issues. After that, she was Congress President for 22 years and the governments were formed in 13 states at that time. She performed very well as a party chief that which no one can forget.”

He further said that it was Rahul Gandhi’s desire that for once a non-Gandhi should become the President of the party.