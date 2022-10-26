Only Rahul can challenge Modi: Ashok Gehlot

“It was Rahul Gandhi’s desire that for once a non-Gandhi should become the President of the party. However, till the last minute, efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi the party president as only he can challenge Modi and the government,” said Gehlot.
The Rajasthan chief minister also congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge and promised to will work to strengthen the party.
“Today is a new beginning. We congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and will work to strengthen the party,” Gehlot said.
The newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of taking charge of the post visited Rajghat in the national capital to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Kharge also paid floral tributes to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van in the national capital.
He also paid homage to freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram at Samta Sthal.
The veteran leader will take charge as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president at an event at the Congress headquarters here later in the day. At the ceremony, Kharge will be handed over a certificate of election by Sonia Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to be present at the ceremony. Rahul Gandhi will take a break from his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to participate in the event.
Kharge will be the first Congress president in 24 years who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Kharge trumped his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party’s top post, thus becoming the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years.
Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on 17 October.
Soon after his poll victory, Kharge said that the party has presented an “example of strengthening the country’s democracy by conducting organisational elections” at a time when “democracy is in danger” in the country.
Addressing the media after his victory, Kharge said Congress has “continuously strengthened democracy” in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution.
He also congratulated Tharoor and said that they discussed methods to take the party forward. Tharoor had visited Kharge’s residence to congratulate him on his victory.
“I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well. We were contesting the election as representatives. He met me and we discussed how to take the party forward,” Kharge said.
Also, Kharge will visit poll-bound states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat soon.
‘Mallikarjun Kharge will inspire the party’
Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge, who took over as a party chief, and said that he would inspire the party as President.
“I extend my heartiest congratulations to the newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge. Change is the rule of the world... Congress had faced a lot of difficulties earlier as well. But I am sure we will overcome the problems,” said the outgoing Congress president.
Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.
Lauding Kharge, Sonia Gandhi said she is satisfied that the President whom the party have chosen is an experienced leader and a leader connected to the earth.
“I have full faith that Kharge ji will inspire the entire party. Congress will be strengthened under his leadership. I am very happy and the most satisfaction is that the president whom you have chosen at your own discretion, is an experienced leader, a leader connected to the earth, who has reached this height from an ordinary worker with his hard work and dedication,” says Sonia Gandhi at the presentation,” she said.
Thanking all the party leaders and workers, she said that it is a matter of pride for her that she received love and respect for so many years.
“It is a matter of pride for me that you have showered love and respect for so many years. I will feel this till the last breath of my life,” Sonia Gandhi added.
“Congress presidency was a huge responsibility and I tried to discharge to my duties with sincerity and to the best of my ability. Feeling relieved as will be free from this responsibility,” said Sonia Gandhi.
Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to the top post and said that he hopes that other parties will draw a lesson from the Congress and hold polls for party presidency by secret ballot.