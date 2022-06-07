Graft-accused S Africa brothers face extradition from UAE

Two Indian-born businessmen brothers have been arrested in Dubai and are facing extradition to South Africa, where they were allegedly at the centre of a web of state corruption, police said Tuesday.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused of paying bribes for state contracts and influence over ministerial appointments in a scandal that dogged former South African president Jacob Zuma’s administration.

“Dubai Police made the arrest after receiving a red notice for the Gupta brothers by Interpol,” Dubai Police said in a statement.