India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months

India on Thursday allowed the entry of international visitors by relaxing the visa restrictions, imposed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for all foreigners except tourists.

In a statement, the Indian home ministry said, "The government has now decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India. Therefore, it has been decided to permit all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a tourist visa."