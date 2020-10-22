India breaches 7.7m cases as daily spike declines

With a fresh spike of 55,839 coronavirus infections and 702 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Thursday stood at 77,06,946. In a respite, India has been registering less than 60,000 fresh cases per day over the last four days.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 715,812 are currently active, 6,874,518 have been discharged, while 116,616 lost the battle against the pandemic.