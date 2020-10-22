India breaches 7.7m cases as daily spike declines

IANS
New Delhi
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020. Reuters

With a fresh spike of 55,839 coronavirus infections and 702 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Thursday stood at 77,06,946. In a respite, India has been registering less than 60,000 fresh cases per day over the last four days.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 715,812 are currently active, 6,874,518 have been discharged, while 116,616 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 88.81 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,617,658 cases, including 42,633 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 1,469,984 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 98,670,363.

