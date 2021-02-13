India, China 'disengage' from part of border

India said Thursday it had reached an agreement with China for both to pull back from part of their contested Himalayan border, in the biggest push to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours since a deadly clash in June.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 and have long accused each other of seeking to cross their frontier -- which has never been properly agreed -- in India's Ladakh region, just opposite Tibet.

The latest stand-off was triggered in May when Indian officials claimed Chinese troops encroached over the demarcation line on parts of the northern side of the Pangong Tso lake and some of the strategically important Galwan river valley.

In mid-June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a brutal, high-altitude border battle in the Galwan valley in one of the deadliest clashes between both sides in recent decades.

Beijing has not revealed how many casualties it suffered.

The world's two most-populous nations later sent tens of thousands of extra troops to the border.