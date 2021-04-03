India couldn't deport minor Rohingya girl to Myanmar

Indian authorities halted the deportation of a 16-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl to Myanmar at the last minute on Friday, saying they had not been able to contact officials caught up in the coup over the border.

Indian authorities, who say the girl is an illegal immigrant, had taken her to a northeastern border town and started processing her papers on Thursday, police said, even as rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.

But they decided not to go ahead with the deportation on Friday, Mayanglambam Rajkumar, a government official in the Indian border district of Tengnoupal, told Reuters. He did not say whether the transfer had been postponed or cancelled.