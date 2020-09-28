India has over 6 million COVID-19 cases

With a spike of 82,170 coronavirus cases and 1,039 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday breached the 6million-mark with a total of 60,74,702 cases.

Out of these, 962,640 are currently active; 5,016,520 have been discharged, while 95,542 lost the battle against the viral disease.

On 17 July, India had logged 1 million cases, which then doubled to 2 million on 7 August. The country added another 1 million on 23 August and went past 4 million on 5 September. In 11 days, it added another 1 million cases, mounting to 5 million cases. Twelve days later the tally has mounted to 6 million.

While the recovery rate stands at 82.58 per cent, one of the highest in the world; the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.