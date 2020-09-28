India has over 6 million COVID-19 cases

With a spike of 82,170 coronavirus cases and 1,039 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday breached the 6million-mark with a total of 60,74,702 cases.
Out of these, 962,640 are currently active; 5,016,520 have been discharged, while 95,542 lost the battle against the viral disease.
On 17 July, India had logged 1 million cases, which then doubled to 2 million on 7 August. The country added another 1 million on 23 August and went past 4 million on 5 September. In 11 days, it added another 1 million cases, mounting to 5 million cases. Twelve days later the tally has mounted to 6 million.
While the recovery rate stands at 82.58 per cent, one of the highest in the world; the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,339,232 cases including 35,571 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 709,394 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 71,967,230.
On the global front, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 7,113,666 cases and 204,750 deaths. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in the world stood at 32,977,556 and the fatalities rose to 996,674.