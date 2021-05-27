India logs over 211,000 new Covid cases, 3847 deaths

India on Thursday reported 211,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for coronavirus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the MK Stalin government to curb the Covid figures.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 27,369,093 with 2,419,907 active cases and 315,235 deaths so far.