India logs over 211,000 new Covid cases, 3847 deaths

India on Thursday reported 211,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for coronavirus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the MK Stalin government to curb the Covid figures.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 27,369,093 with 2,419,907 active cases and 315,235 deaths so far.
According to the health ministry, a total of 283,135 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 24,633,951 being cured from Covid till date.
Indian health ministry said that a total of 202,695,874 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including the 1,885,805, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 336,969,353 samples have been tested up to 26 May for Covid-19. Of these 2,157,857 samples were tested on Wednesday.
In the last 16 days India has recorded over 60,000 deaths. On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of 300,000 coronavirus related death, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross the grim mark.
On Tuesday, India recorded 196,427 cases -- the lowest since 14 April.
India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week back with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.
It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US, the highest number of death recorded in the country in a single day, on 12 January.
After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the 300,000 mark for the first time on 17 May after touching record high of 414,188 on 7 May.