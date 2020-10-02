India now a land of rapists: Madras HC

Suryaprakasam told the court that sexual predators are targeting women from vulnerable sections of the society such as migrant workers, unsound minds, mentally challenged girls, the poor and the downtrodden.

Such predators use the victim’s disadvantaged position in society like poverty and lack of support due to which they are not able to get justice.

He said in the case of affected migrant workers, they would go back to their native place and the culprits would roam around free targeting their next victim, Suryaprakasam said.

While granting all his prayers, the court observed that “Bharathabhoomi”, a holy land, has now become a land of rapists, where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.