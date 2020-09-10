India now inching closer to 100,000 COVID cases per day

India on Thursday witnessed a record spike of 95,735 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase till date, taking the total tally to 44,65,863, the union health ministry data revealed.

There were 1,172 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, which is also the highest fatality in a single day so far. India on Tuesday recorded 1,133 deaths and on 29 July there were 1,129. India's deaths per day are now crossing US' which is the worst-hit by the pandemic.

India is currently the second-worst hit country after the US since the first case was reported on 30 January.