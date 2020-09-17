India past 5.1m with over 97,000 new coronavirus cases

With a massive single day spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 5.1m mark with total number of cases reaching to 5,118,253.

Of the total cases so far, 1,009,976 are active, while around 4,025,080 have recovered from the deadly virus and 83,198 have died due to the pandemic, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with 297,506 active cases of coronavirus followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi cases.