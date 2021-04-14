India records 184,372 new Covid-19 cases, 1027 deaths

India reported over 184,000 (1.84 lakh) new Covid-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s health ministry on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,027 Covid-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 172,085. As many as 184,372 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 13,873,825. India had recorded 879 deaths yesterday.