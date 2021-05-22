India records 257,299 new Covid-19 cases, 4194 deaths in 24 hrs

As many as 257,299 fresh Covid-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 357,630 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,62,89,290 including 29,23,400 active cases. The death toll mounted to 295,525, while the recovery tally reached 2,30,70,365.

This is the sixth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 300,000 new cases.