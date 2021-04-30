India records 386,000 fresh cases of Covid in 24 hours

India witnessed highest spike of 386,452 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 fatalities due to virus infection in the last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was the ninth day in a row when India recorded more than 300,000 cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past three days. On Thursday India witnessed 3,645 deaths, highest fatalities in a day.

India’s tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 18,762,976, the highest since the pandemic started in 2019, with 3,170,228 active cases and the total death toll stands at 208,330, according to the health ministry data.

The ministry said that 297,540 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 15,384,418.

The health ministry said that a total of 152,245,179 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.