India records 414,000 new Covid cases, 3,915 deaths

India has recorded 414,188 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours—the highest so far, along with 3,915 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 21,491,598, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

It is the third time after 1 May that India has crossed the four 400,000 of active cases in last 24 hours. On Thursday, India recorded 412,262 cases.

It is the 15th straight day when India recorded more than 300,000 cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last nine days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 21,491,598 with 3,645,164 active cases and a total of 234,083 deaths, so far.