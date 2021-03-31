India records 53,480 new Covid cases

India recorded 53,480 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 4.8 per cent lower than the day before, taking the total tally to 1,21,49,335 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country had recorded 56,211 cases, while on Monday, it logged 68,020 cases, the highest single-day spike in daily new cases since October 11 last year.

According to the ICMR, 243,672,940 samples have been tested up to 30 March with 1,022,915 samples being tested on Tuesday.

On Monday, only 785,864 samples were tested, while on Sunday, 913,000 samples were tested, compared to over 1 million samples the previous days, according to the data by the apex research body.

Prior to 30 March, India registered a steady increase for 19 days in a row. The active cases have now increased to 552,566 comprising 4.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.11 per cent.