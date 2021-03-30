India records 56,211 new cases in a day

India recorded 56,211 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 17 per cent lower than the day before, taking the total tally to 1,20,95,855 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the country recorded 68,020 cases, the highest single-day spike in daily new cases since 11 October, last year.

Lower count of cases is a result of low testing. According to the ICMR, 242,650,025 samples have been tested up to 28 March with 785,864 samples being tested on Monday.

On Sunday, 913,000 samples were tested, compared to over 1 million samples the previous days, according to the data by the apex research body.