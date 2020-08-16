India records 63,489 new coronavirus cases, 944 more fatalities

With a single-day spike of 63,489 coronavirus cases, India’s total tally reached 25,89,682 even as its death toll climbed up to 49,980 with 944 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, thecountry’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) data said on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 6,77,444 are still active. A total of 18,62,258 coronavirus patients has recovered so far, including 53,322 who won the battle against the virus in the last one day.

The fatality rate—the proportion of people who die of the disease among individuals diagnosed—dropped to 1.93 per cent, the Ministry said, adding that the recovery rate had gone up to 71.91 per cent.