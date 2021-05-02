India records highest Covid deaths in 24 hrs, 392,488 cases

A day after recording over 400,000 cases of coronavirus infections, India on Sunday recorded 392,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, highest daily death toll due to infections, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the 11th day in a row when India recorded more than 300,000 cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past five days.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,95,57,457, the highest since the pandemic started in 2020, with 33,49,644 active cases and 215,542 deaths so far.