India records highest-ever 24 hrs spike with over 200,000 cases

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 with over 200,000 cases on Thursday, according to the health ministry.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases.

India also reported 1,038 fresh Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 173,123.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.