India records lowest daily new Covid cases in 132 days

India on Tuesday recorded 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

After 124 days, the country now has 308,100 active cases, reports Indian news agency IANS.

On 14 March, India recorded 26,291 and on 16 March, 28,903 new cases.