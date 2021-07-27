India

India records lowest daily new Covid cases in 132 days

Prothom Alo English Desk
People visit Humayun’s Tomb after the relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions, in New Delhi on 25 July 2021
India on Tuesday recorded 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

After 124 days, the country now has 308,100 active cases, reports Indian news agency IANS.

On 14 March, India recorded 26,291 and on 16 March, 28,903 new cases.

The total number of deaths has reached 421,382 as per the government data.

According to the government, 42,363 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,06,21,469 till date as the virus continued to infect less than 100,000 people over the last 49 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 44,19,12,395 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 66,03,112 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,91,64,121 as on 26 July, including 17,20,110 samples tested on Monday.

