India records nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases again

India recorded 69,878 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday taking the total tally to 29,75,701, the health and family welfare ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 945 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection taking the toll to 55,794, the ministry said.

The total active cases from across the country stands at 6,97,330. The total number of people discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres so far is 22,22,577. In the last 24 hours, 63,631 people recovered. The recovery rate stands at 74.69 per cent.