India records over 96,000 fresh COVID cases in 24 hrs

With a massive spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,172 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 5.2 million mark.

Out of the total 52,14,677 cases, 10,17,754 are active while 41,12,551 have recovered from the deadly virus and 84,372 succumbed to the disease, the data released by the health and family welfare ministry showed.