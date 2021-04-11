India reports 152,000 new Covid cases, biggest-ever 1 day spike

India reported 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,33,58,805, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As many as 839 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths so far in the country to 169,275.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 1,108,087.