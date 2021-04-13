India reports 161,736 new COVID-19 cases, 879 deaths

India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the country reporting 161,736 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 13,689,453. In the last 24 hours, 879 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 171,058.

The active number of cases stands at 1,264,698.

In the last 24 hours, 97,168 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 12,253,697.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 108,533,085 till today.

As many as 1,400,122 samples were tested across India on Monday.