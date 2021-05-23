India reports 240,000 Covid cases, 3,741 deaths in 24 hrs

With 2,40,842 fresh cases of Covid-19, India on Sunday witnessed the lowest rise in infection since 21 April, even as 3,741 people died due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 26,530,132 with 2,805,399 active cases and 299,266 deaths so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 355,102 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 23,425,467 being cured from Covid till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 195,004,184 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 16,04,542 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 328,607,937 samples have been tested up to 22 May for Covid-19. Of these 2,123,782 samples were tested on Saturday.
India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths—the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.
It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on 12 January, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on 6 April. These three are the worst-hit by the pandemic.
After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on 17 May after touching record high of 4,14,188 on 7 May.