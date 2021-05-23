India reports 240,000 Covid cases, 3,741 deaths in 24 hrs

With 2,40,842 fresh cases of Covid-19, India on Sunday witnessed the lowest rise in infection since 21 April, even as 3,741 people died due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 26,530,132 with 2,805,399 active cases and 299,266 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 355,102 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 23,425,467 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 195,004,184 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 16,04,542 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.