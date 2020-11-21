India reports 46,232 new COVID cases, 564 more deaths

A healthcare worker takes swab from a man for a rapid antigen test in a market area, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad, India, on 22 October 2020
Continuing with the trend after Diwali festivities, India has reported a steady rise of fresh coronavirus cases over the past four days. There were 46,232 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 90,50,597, as per the health ministry data on Saturday.

It is also, however, the 14th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on 7 November.

The toll continues to remain a concern with 564 fatalities that took the total deaths to 1,32,726 since January.

As per the official data, India reported 45,882 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 45,567 on Thursday, while on Wednesday it was 38,616.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases stood at 4,39,747. As many as 84,78,124 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases.

However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, as well.

The testing data from the Indian Council of Medical Research showed that 10,66,022 samples were tested on Thursday while 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested so far. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.60 per cent.

The five worst affected states stands as: Maharashtra (17,68,695 cases), Karnataka (8,69,561), Andhra Pradesh (8,59,932), Tamil Nadu (7,66,677) and Kerala (5,51,669).

