India reports 46,232 new COVID cases, 564 more deaths

Continuing with the trend after Diwali festivities, India has reported a steady rise of fresh coronavirus cases over the past four days. There were 46,232 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 90,50,597, as per the health ministry data on Saturday.

It is also, however, the 14th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on 7 November.

The toll continues to remain a concern with 564 fatalities that took the total deaths to 1,32,726 since January.