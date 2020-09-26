India reports 85,362 new coronavirus cases

UNB
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.Reuters file photo
Advertisement

India reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with infections slowing down this month, reports AP.

The health ministry raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.9 million on Saturday.

It said 1,089 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 93,379.

Authorities have decided to hold the first legislative election in Bihar state since the pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nearly 72 million people are eligible to cast votes during three days beginning the end of October with social distancing restrictions.

The average new cases in India have fallen by around 7,000 daily in the past week, after reaching a record of 97,894 on 16 September.

However, authorities are preparing for a major religious festival season beginning next month that generally sees huge congregations in temples and shopping districts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

BSF official named in cattle smuggling gang on Bangladesh-India border

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier guards captured cattle from the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, India, on 20 June 2015

India reports 86,052 new COVID-19 cases

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 7 September 2020.

India records over 5.7m COVID-19 cases, above 91,000 deaths

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, 14 August 2020

India with over 5.6m COVID-19 cases goes past 90,000 deaths

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.