India reports 93,249 new Covid-19 cases, 513 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 93,249 new Covid-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the health ministry on Sunday.

With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 12,485,509. With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 164,623. There are 691,597 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 60,048 people were discharged after recovery on Saturday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 11,629,289.