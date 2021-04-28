India reports biggest spike with 360,000 cases, over 3,000 deaths

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 360,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 360,960 new Covid-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths and 261,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 2,978,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 17,997,267 whereas the death toll has soared up to 201,187 deaths. A total of 14,817,371 people have recovered so far from the disease.