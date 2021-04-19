India reports highest daily spike with over 273,000 COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 273,000 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 273,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 15,061,919. There are currently 1,929,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 178,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 144,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 12,953,821 in India.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,356,133 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 267,894,549 samples have been tested so far.