India reports highest daily spike with over 273,000 COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 273,000 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 273,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 15,061,919. There are currently 1,929,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 178,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 144,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 12,953,821 in India.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,356,133 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 267,894,549 samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 123,852,566.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on 12 April. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19.
From 2 April, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on 16 January with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on 1 March where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.