India reports over 250,000 new Covid- 19 cases

As many as 154,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 13,108,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 180,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 269,414,035 samples had been tested across the country up till 19 April including 1,519,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 127,129,113.