India says China carried out ‘provocative military movements’

China rejected the accusation that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops had breached the border, but tensions between the two armies in the freezing snow deserts of the Ladakh region have been running high for several months.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday night on the shores of Pangong Tso lake, where the two sides have been locked in a faceoff since April, the Indian army said.

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in the nearby Galwan valley. That was was the neighbours’ most serious military clash in more than half a century. Both sides had agreed to pull back after that clash, but the Indian Army accused Chinese forces of violating that accord over the weekend.