India sees dip in infections, records 366,000 cases with 3,754 deaths

Witnessing a decline, India on Monday recorded 366,161 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,754 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Sunday, India recorded 403,000 cases for the fifth time after 1 May. On Friday, India recorded the highest ever 414,188 cases.

In the past 18 days India’s daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 12 days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 26,662,575 with 3,745,237 active cases and a total of 246,116 deaths so far.