India sees nearly 41pc jump in Covid cases

India witnessed a leap of nearly 41 per cent in the daily Covid cases on Wednesday as the country logged 5,233 new infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Tuesday, India had reported 3,714 Covid cases. This increase is believed to be led by the surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, which is the highest since 18 February.

With this surge in Covid cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 28,857, constituting 0.07 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily and weekly positivity rates have also seen a surge.