India sees nearly 41pc jump in Covid cases

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.12, the health ministry informed.
As per the ministry's data, the daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 1.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent.
The last 24 hours also saw 3,345 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 42,636,710. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.72 per cent.
India conducted 313,361 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducte 853,522,623 tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.