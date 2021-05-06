India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

India saw almost 4,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 412,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, both new records, official data showed Thursday.

Health ministry numbers showed 3,980 deaths, taking the national total to 230,168, and 412,262 new cases, bringing India's caseload since the pandemic began to 21.1 million.

The renewed rise follows several days of falling case numbers that had raised government hopes that the catastrophic recent surge may have been easing.