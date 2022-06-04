India slams US report on minority attacks, vote bank politics

He further said that the assessment was based on “motivated inputs and biased views”.

“We would urge the assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided,” he said in a statement.

“We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom and ill-informed comments by senior US officials. It is unfortunate that the vote bank politics is being practised in international relations,” the spokesperson added.

He said, “As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights”.