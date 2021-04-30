India to inoculate citizens with Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine from next month

Indian ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma on Thursday said that India will start vaccinating its citizens with Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V from next month.

"India will start vaccinating citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine early in May," Sputnik quoted Indian ambassador to Russia as saying.

This comes at a time when India is facing a surge in the Covid-19 cases as the country recorded 379,257 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.