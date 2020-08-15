India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy

He also said that three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and mass production will begin as soon as scientists give the green light. Modi said that “detailed plans are in place for large-scale production” of a vaccine that will be made “available to every Indian.”

India has confirmed more than 2.5 million virus cases, third behind the US and Brazil. Its death toll of over 49,000 is fourth in the world.

Modi also announced a national digital heath plan under which every Indian will get an identity card containing all health-related information.

The celebrations were curtailed on Saturday because of the pandemic, with invitations going only to 4,000 guests instead of the usual 20,000, media reports said.

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of 4.5 per cent for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low,” but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021.