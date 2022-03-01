India to provide urgent relief supplies, medicines to Ukraine

“In such times of conflict, India attaches the highest priority to safety and well-being of civilians, in particular women, children and elderly. We are of the view that core principles of humanitarian assistance should be fully honoured,” he said.

Tirumurti noted that India remains deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Ukraine where the situation continues to deteriorate.

“Our considered call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities is an urgent imperative,” he stated.

Tirumurti highlighted that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.