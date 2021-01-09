India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January

India will launch one of the world's most ambitious coronavirus vaccination drives next Saturday, aiming to reach 300 million people by July, prime minister Narendra Modi announced.

The vaccine is to be free for the country's population of 1.3 billion, and Modi said the 16 January start would be "a landmark step" in fighting the pandemic.

India is the world's second worst-hit country -- behind the United States -- with more than 10 million cases, though the death rate is one of the world's lowest.

The first phase will target about 30 million health and other frontline workers including security forces and 270 million people over 50 or at highest risk from COVID-19.

The government has said it wants to have the first 300 million people innoculated by the end of July and has already staged mass trials of vaccination centres across the country.

About 150,000 staff in 700 districts have been trained and roughly 290,000 temperature-controlled supply points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-line refrigerators are ready for use.