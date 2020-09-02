India tops 78,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The unabated surge of COVID-19 is maintained as the country reported 78,357 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours mounting the national tally to 37,69,523, revealed Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

With 1,045 more deaths, the toll has climbed to 66,333 so far.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 801,282 are active cases, while a total of 2,901,908 have recovered from the virus so far. With 60,868 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stood at 76.98 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.76 per cent.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case tally in the state to 808,306.

The Union Health Ministry divided the states and Union territories (UT)s into three categories based on the prevalence of Covid-19 cases. 11 states and UTs fell in the first category where the cumulative Covid-19 cases are up to 10,000. Hilly states and Union territories make up this category like Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.