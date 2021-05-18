India witnesses worst Covid toll as 4,329 die in a day

With 4,329 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded highest fatalities from Covid infection, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

However, there was a bright side as well, as 2,63,533 new cases reported i the same duration—were the lowest in 26 days. On Monday, the number of Covid cases has come down below the three-lakh- mark for the first time since 21 April.

On 12 May, India recorded 4,205 Covid deaths, while on 7 May, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 414,188.

While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.