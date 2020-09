An Indian court acquitted all ruling BJP leaders in the 1992 Babri mosque defamation case on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The sensitive case involving senior politicians of the BJP has dragged on for a long time despite several deadlines for its completion set by the Supreme Court.

The 16th-century Babri mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992. The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country's most contentious issues.