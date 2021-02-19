Indian farmers threaten to extend protests in West Bengal

"The Centre should not be under any misconception that farmers will go back for crop harvesting. If they insisted (cracking down the protest), then we will burn our crops. They should not think that protest will end in two months. We will harvest as well as protest," added Tikait.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, farmer unions demonstrated 'rail roko' agitation between 12:00pm to 4:00pm in different parts of the country. After the tractor rally and 'chakka jaam', 'rail roko' has been the major protest by the farmers against the three farm laws.