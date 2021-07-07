Indian health minister among others resign ahead of reshuffle

Harsh Vardhan had been widely criticised for the ensuing situation as the Health Ministry is seen as the nodal ministry for management of the Covid situation and vaccine administration.
Among the senior ministers, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers minister Sadananda Gowda, Union Labour and Employment minister Santosh Gangwar have also resigned.
Gangwar may have faced flak for the migrants’ crisis during Covid. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.
Among the ministers of State, Debasree Chaudhuri from Women and Child Development, Rattan Lal Kataria from Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment, Sanjay Dhotre from Education, Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Animal Husbandry, Raosaheb Patil from Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Chaubey from Health and Babul Supriyo have all resigned.
Among the existing MoS, Anurag Thakur, G. Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala are set for promotion.