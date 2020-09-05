India's coronavirus cases cross four million

India’s coronavirus cases crossed four million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil’s total as the second-highest in the world, reports AP.

The health ministry on Saturday also reported 1,089 deaths for a total of 69,561.

The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to 4,023,179. Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections while the US has 6,200,186 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.