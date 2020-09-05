India's coronavirus cases cross four million

UNB/AP
New Delhi
A man prays after repairing the grave of his wife, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, 4 September 2020
A man prays after repairing the grave of his wife, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, 4 September 2020

India’s coronavirus cases crossed four million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil’s total as the second-highest in the world, reports AP.

The health ministry on Saturday also reported 1,089 deaths for a total of 69,561.

The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to 4,023,179. Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections while the US has 6,200,186 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Initially, the virus ravaged India’s sprawling and often densely populated cities.

It has since stretched to almost every state in India, spreading through villages and smaller cities where access to health care is crippled.

The confirmed coronavirus caseload across the world has crossed 26 million on Saturday morning, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The JHU data shows a total of 26,517,985 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries while the global total death toll from the virus reached 873,131.

