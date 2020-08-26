India’s coronavirus cases top 3.2 million

Reuters
Mumbai
Sameer, 22, a medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.Reuters file photo

India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

The world’s second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world’s highest single-day caseload consistently since 7 August, a Reuters tally showed. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449.

