India’s total COVID-19 death toll breached the 500,000 mark as the country logged 1,072 fresh fatalities along with 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The death toll in the country stands at 500,055. With 1,42,859 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the most fatalities in the country, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932) and Uttar Pradesh (23,277). The cumulative COVID-19 caseload reported in the country has risen to 41,952,712 including 1,435,569 active cases. Active cases account for 3.42 per cent of the total cases.