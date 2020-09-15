India’s COVID-19 deaths top 80,000

India has lost 80,776 people to the coronavirus till date, Health Ministry data revealed on Tuesday that also showed a spike of 83,809 new cases in the past 24 hours.

With 1,054 deaths India now has a toll that is barely 5,000 short of total COVID-19 cases reported in China, the ground zero of the virus that turned into a pandemic since the first case was reported in Wuhan in December 2019.

China has so far recorded only 85,202 cases while India that reported its first COVID-19 case on 30 January, now has 49,30,236 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Out of the total cases, 990,061 are the active, 3,859,399 have been discharged, while 79,292 were cured in the past one day.

While the recovery rate is 78 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.64 per cent.